Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland split

Brittany Snow and Tyler Stanaland have broken up after two years of marriage.

The Pitch Perfect actress and the Selling the OC real estate agent issued a joint statement via Instagram on Wednesday announcing that they have made the "difficult decision" to separate.

"This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realized we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives," they wrote. "We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter."

Brittany and Tyler announced their engagement in February 2019 and tied the knot in March 2020.