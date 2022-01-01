Selma Blair's father's girlfriend sent poison pen letters to Drew Barrymore

Selma Blair opened up to Drew Barrymore about how her father’s girlfriend sent poison pen letters to the fellow actress.

Appearing on Wednesday’s episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Selma recounted a story from her new book Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up.

"I was very close to my mother. And my father and I went in and out of having some friendships," she told Drew. “We never really clicked. Because he did something so unthinkable to me, I would never call him Dad again, really.”

Selma went on to reveal her relationship with her father became strained after she received a role in a film. Someone pretending to be a talent agent sent a letter to producers claiming Selma was “a heroin addict” - which was a lie, but she was fired anyway for liability.

Selma described more strange events unfolding, causing her “heartbreak” and “fear”.

The 50-year-old recalled: “I hear from a detective who said, ‘We know this is not you’ - this was like maybe almost a year later - ‘but someone has been writing letters to Drew Barrymore, poison pen letters, signed by Selma Blair.’”

They later discovered that the letters were sent by Selma’s father’s girlfriend.

Drew assured Selma that the notes “didn’t get to me”. She added that once she read the story in Selma’s memoir, she wanted to speak to her on the show.

“Then I received your book and then I was like, ‘F**k this, I’m going after her, I want to heal this moment,’” Drew said.