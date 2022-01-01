Nick Cannon welcomes ninth child

Nick Cannon has become a father for the ninth time.

The Masked Singer host took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that he had recently welcomed a daughter named Onyx with model Lanisha Cole.

Alongside a black-and-white photo of the sweet newborn, Nick shared a message in which he promised to "protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities".

"We all learn so much from these Angels we call children," he wrote. "I am learning that it is not the limited amount of time we have on this planet but it's the limited amount of love that is the issue. And I promise to love this little girl with all my heart, regardless what anyone says... I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society but instead, I'm doing the work to heal and grow into the infinite Being God ordained me to be."

In recent years, Nick has hit headlines due to his non-traditional family setup.

He shares twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months, with Brittany Bell, and twin boys Zion and Zillion, 15 months, with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick is also a father to a baby son named Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi and is currently expecting another baby with Abby, who is due next month, and a baby son with Brittany.

Tragically, Nick's son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

In light of the unconventional dynamic, Nick urged his fans to show support for his partners, especially brand-new mother Lanisha.

"As we all know I am not easily triggered and have quite tough skin and have always been an open book but not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. So I pray and ask others to please project all criticism and cynicism towards ME and not the loving and precious Mothers of my children," the 41-year-old continued. "@MissLanishaCole is one of the most guileless, peaceful and nonconfrontational kind souls I've ever witnessed, and only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy of motherhood. Please give her that. She is so loving and pure-hearted."