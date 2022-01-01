Abby De La Rosa defends 'polyamorous relationship' with Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa has shared details about her “polyamorous relationship” with Nick Cannon in a new interview.

While appearing on Tuesday’s episode of the Lovers and Friends with Shan Boodram podcast, Abby opened up expecting another baby with the TV personality, due in October, while Brittany Bell is also pregnant with his child. Abby and Nick already share Zion and Zillion, 15 months, while he has son Golden, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 20 months, with Brittany.

“Being in a polyamorous relationship doesn’t mean you have low self-esteem or self-worth,” the 31-year-old DJ told stated. “I become hypersensitive when people attack me and my motherhood.

“Me being open in my relationship does not change or take away from the type of mother that I am to my kids and the wholeness that I am to them and the strength that I share with them."

Nick also has twins Moroccan and Monroe, 11, with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, a baby son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi, and a newborn baby with LaNisha Cole.

Tragically, Nick's son with Alyssa Scott, Zen, died at five months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

Abby continued that she hopes her children will grow up to understand that they can also live life “their way, not the way that the world wants them to do… to do it their way the way mom and dad did”.

Though she described Nick, 41, as her “primary partner” at the moment, Abby said she’s open to another committed relationship in the future.

“I think I see monogamy for myself down the line, and this won’t get me there. But I love where I’m at, at this very moment,” she said. “It’s just not my forever.”