Matthew McConaughey soccer movie scrapped just weeks ahead of production

Matthew McConaughey's upcoming movie Dallas Sting has been pulled shortly before it was due to go into production.

The Oscar-winning actor was set to begin work on the inspirational drama, in which he was to play real life soccer coach Bill Kinder, in about six weeks' time.

However, editors at The Hollywood Reporter broke the news on Wednesday that that project has been axed by producers and bosses at Skydance as a result of "disturbing allegations surrounding aspects of the true story".

Representatives for the studio have not yet commented on the decision.

To be directed by Kari Skogland, the film was to explore the success of girls' soccer team from Dallas, Texas led by Kinder, who travelled to China and ended up beating some of the best teams from around the world.

It is believed the film had been fully cast, with Booksmart actress Kaitlyn Dever to play Kinder's daughter.