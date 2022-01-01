Jimmy Kimmel apologises to Quinta Brunson for 'stealing' her Emmys moment

Jimmy Kimmel has apologised to Quinta Brunson for "stealing" her moment at the 2022 Emmy Awards.

Prior to presenting the award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series at the ceremony staged in Los Angeles on Monday night, the talk show host was dragged across the floor by Will Arnett as part of a comedic bit.

But when Jimmy remained onstage after Quinta won the writing prize for Abbott Elementary, which she created and also stars in, and stayed there during her speech, fans called out the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host online for being "disrespectful".

Quinta brushed off the controversy after the ceremony, but during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday, the presenter offered her an apology.

"People said I stole your moment and maybe I did, and I'm sorry I did do that," he said. "Also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you. I think you know that. I hope you know that."

In response, Quinta accepted his apology and insisted that the drama didn't impact her night.

"Jimmy let me just say thank you. It's very kind of you to say that. Honestly, I was in such a moment of having a good time. I won my first Emmy! I was up there like, you know, happy!" the 32-year-old exclaimed. "And I was wrapped up in the moment, just having a good time. I didn't see any of that... honestly, I had a good night. It was a good night and a good time."

Earlier in the show, Quinta crashed Jimmy's monologue and jokingly shared that she needed to complete her Emmys acceptance speech because hers had been interrupted by a "dumb comedy bit".