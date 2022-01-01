Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting fourth child

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are expecting their fourth child.

The Rhythm Section actress showcased her growing baby bump when she stepped out at the Annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in New York on Thursday.

Blake, 35, wore a gold sequin minidress and accessorised the look with a white headband and matching platform heels.

The star has not yet commented on the exciting news.

Blake and Ryan, who wed in 2012, are already parents to daughters James, seven, Inez, five, and two-year-old Betty.