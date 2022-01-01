Meghan Markle's Variety cover delayed out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II's death

Meghan Markle’s upcoming Variety cover has been postponed due to the Queen’s death.

The Duchess Of Sussex was named one of the magazine’s Power of Women honourees, along with Oprah Winfrey, Elizabeth Olsen, Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, Ava DuVernay, among others.

As a Power of Women honouree, Meghan, 41, was set to appear on the magazine's cover. However, the outlet announced on Wednesday that they would postpone the publication of her cover story out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

“Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, was chosen as one of one of this year’s stellar honourees,” read a statement on Variety’s official Twitter page. “The Duchess’ cover will be postponed to a later date, out of respect for the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

The British Sovereign died on 8 September at the age of 96 at her Balmoral estate. Meghan is married to the Queen’s grandson, Prince Harry.

The former Suits actress will also be absent from the Power of Women event scheduled for 28 September in Los Angeles, which she was previously set to attend.

Meghan is currently in England for the Queen’s official mourning period, which lasts until 26 September - one week after the monarch’s funeral.