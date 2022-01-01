Martha Stewart proclaims Pete Davidson is 'having time of his life'

Martha Stewart has assured fans Pete Davidson is doing just fine in a new interview.

While speaking to E! News for a chat published on Friday, the TV personality gave insight into the comedian's schedule following his breakup with Kim Kardashian last month.

Martha spoke about Pete while teasing that he would appear on her podcast soon.

"He's doing two movies at the present time," she told the outlet. "And he's agreed to do my podcast, supposedly."

When asked how Pete handled his recent split from The Kardashians star, Martha only replied, "I'll find out everything you want to know on the podcast... I'm excited to talk to him."

However, she did dish on Pete's wellbeing more generally.

"He's having the time of his life," she said of the former Saturday Night Live performer. "This guy is a talented actor (and) comedian, and who is a bon vivant at the same time. He's fun."