Sandra Oh to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as part of Canada's delegation

Killing Eve actress Sandra Oh will attend late British monarch Queen Elizabeth II's funeral as part of Canada's delegation.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away on 8 September aged 96, with leaders from around the world descending on London for her funeral on Monday.

As a named officer to the Order of Canada, Ontario born Sandra has been chosen to accompany the country's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, his wife Sophie, officials, members of the armed forces, and First Nations leaders who will take part in the service.

"In addition, the Canadian delegation will include members of the Order of Canada Mark Tewksbury, Gregory Charles, and Sandra Oh and Cross of Valour recipient Leslie Arthur Palmer," a statement released by Canada's government reads. "They will participate in a procession of recipients of national honours as part of the service."

Prime Minister Trudeau added: "Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II was steadfast in her service to Canada, the Commonwealth, and its people. It is with a heavy heart, but deep appreciation, that we will come together to honour Her Majesty - whose lifetime of public service is an extraordinary example to us all."

Britain's late Queen has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday, with mourners allowed to pay their respects until dawn on the morning of the funeral.