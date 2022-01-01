Chrissy Teigen reveals loss of unborn son was result of 'life-saving' abortion

Chrissy Teigen has revealed the "miscarriage" she suffered two years ago was actually an "abortion" necessary to save her life.

In September 2020, the TV personality and husband John Legend revealed that they had lost their unborn son Jack at 20 weeks as a result of a pregnancy complication.

But while speaking at the A Day of Unreasonable Conversation summit in Beverly Hills, California on Thursday, Teigen said she now regards the loss of Jack as abortion as the overturning of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling meant similar medical intervention could be illegal in some states.

"Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn't either without any medical intervention," she said, according to Billboard.

Revealing her change of views, Teigen, who is now pregnant again, added: "Let's just call it what it was: It was an abortion. An abortion to save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance. And to be honest, I never, ever put that together until, actually, a few months ago."

The 36-year-old went on to explain that she realised the emotional decision she and Legend had to make was an abortion that may be denied to other women.

"I told the world we had a miscarriage, the world agreed we had a miscarriage, all the headlines said it was a miscarriage," she continued. "And I became really frustrated that I didn't, in the first place, say what it was, and I felt silly that it had taken me over a year to actually understand that we had had an abortion."

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna, six, and son Miles, four.