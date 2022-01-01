Vanessa Kirby: 'Martinis calm my red carpet nerves'

Vanessa Kirby sips on "a little martini" to help ease her nerves ahead of red carpet appearances.

The actress has recently been in Venice at the city's annual film festival, to promote her new film The Son.

In the movie, Vanessa plays Beth, the wife of Hugh Jackman's Peter. Their lives are thrown upside down when Peter's ex-wife (Laura Dern) turns up with Peter's teenage son Nichola (Zen McGrath).

As well as walking the red carpet for The Son, which is a a spiritual sequel to double Oscar winner The Father, Vanessa also attended official festival sponsor Cartier's party while in Venice.

Talking to Vanity Fair about how she prepares for being in front of flashing bulbs, the 34-year-old revealed: "Relaxation is key, and remembering to be grateful to get to do a job I truly love to do.

"We (Vanessa and her best friend Anna) love just hanging out in the room with a good playlist, some great food, and maybe a little martini to help with the nerves."

The Son hits cinemas later this year.