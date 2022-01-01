Hocus Pocus director says it was 'daunting' doing a sequel

'Hocus Pocus' director Anne Fletcher found it "daunting" making the sequel.



The 56-year-old filmmaker is at the helm of the upcoming comedy horror movie - which is a follow-up to the original 1993 classic and set to launch on Disney+ on September 30.



It sees Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker reprise their roles as the Sanderson sisters.



And Anne admitted she was "scared" of getting it wrong and upsetting the hardcore 'Hocus Pocus' fanbase.



She told SFX magazine: "It's a daunting task to take on something like this with the fandom, because you don't want to blow it.



"It is very scary, I've never done a sequel."



The helmer only agreed to do the second film because it has the backstories of the witches, and the "second scare" is a thrill.



She added: "The opening of our movie is a prologue to our young witches - and that is the reason I took the movie because I'm very, very much about backstories and truth and grounding.



"Those are the things that I love the most - within the grounding you can be silly and stupid, and over the top and crazy.



"But now the fans get a little peek into the earlier years of our witches.



"Which to me is a blast.



"So I took the movie for that particular reason.



"The second reason is the second scare in the movie is so much fun."