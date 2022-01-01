Steve Martin clarifies 'overstated' retirement comments

Steve Martin has clarified his previous comments about retiring.

In August, the Father of the Bride star told The Hollywood Reporter that his current TV sitcom, Only Murders in the Building, will be his last project, revealing that he doesn't plan to seek out more shows or movies once its run comes to an end.

However, while speaking to E! News, Martin walked back his previous claims about retirement, calling the comments "overstated".

"They asked me, 'Do you think about retirement?' I said, 'Well this is it. I'm doing a television show, I've got a book coming out and I'm touring with (Martin Short). That kind of is my retirement - that's what it's going to look like,'" he recalled.

The 77-year-old clarified that his retirement will consist of television, writing, and touring - so he isn't planning on disappearing from the limelight.

His co-star Martin Short added, "I can't imagine him ever retiring... I hope not, because then you know what happens to me."

Martin and Short star in Only Murders alongside Selena Gomez, and the series was recently renewed for a third season, which will feature Paul Rudd as a new character.

In his original Hollywood Reporter interview, Martin said, "When this television show is done, I'm not going to seek others. I'm not going to seek other movies. I don't want to do cameos. This is, weirdly, it."