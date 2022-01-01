King Charles III thanks public for support as he prepares to bid 'last farewell' to Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III has thanked the public for their support ahead of his mother Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday.



The monarch issued a statement on Sunday evening to reflect on the outpouring of support he and his wife, Camilla, Queen Consort, have received during their visits to Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, and around London, following The Queen's death on 8 September.



"Over the last 10 days, my wife and I have been so deeply touched by the many messages of condolence and support we have received from this country and across the world," he began. "In London, Edinburgh, Hillsborough, and Cardiff we were moved beyond measure by everyone who took the trouble to come and pay their respects to the lifelong service of my dear mother, The late Queen.



"As we all prepare to say our last farewell, I wanted simply to take this opportunity to say thank you to all those countless people who have been such a support and comfort to my family and myself in this time of grief."



King Charles and Camilla completed their U.K. tour in Wales on Friday. In London, they greeted well-wishers who gathered outside their royal residences and queued to pay respects to The Queen as her coffin was laid in state at Westminster Hall.



On the eve of the funeral, the royal family also released a new photograph of The Queen showing her smiling while wearing a lilac dress. The picture was taken to mark her Platinum Jubilee earlier this year.



The state funeral will take place at 11 am local time at Westminster Abbey in London. The service will be followed by a committal at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, where Her Majesty's parents, sister Princess Margaret, and husband Prince Philip are laid to rest.