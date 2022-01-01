Penny Lancaster 'grateful' mourners behaved as she policed Queen's funeral

Penny Lancaster is grateful to the mourners who respectfully lined the streets of London to bid farewell to Queen Elizabeth II.

Former model Penny, the wife of Rod Stewart, is a serving special police constable with the City of London Police.

She was on duty during the state funeral procession for the late monarch on Monday, which marked the end of the official 10 days of mourning the U.K. has been under since the Queen’s death on 8 September at the age of 96.

“You can never quite predict how the crowd is going to react and the dangers that might lay ahead,” Penny told Sky News. “But we've had great training and preparation and fortunately everybody paid their respects in the proper manner and we didn't have any incidents to speak of. So, (I’m) very grateful for that.”

Penny trained to become a special constable after appearing on Channel 4 show Famous and Fighting Crime in 2019.

The 51-year-old added to PA Media: “I think it's (the same reason) why every officer wanted to be here today, because we swore an oath to the Queen to serve in the office of constable. This is the biggest honour of all, to be able to serve today on Her Majesty the Queen's funeral.

“We were in uniform by 05:00 this morning and we don't know what time we will be working until. We just want to make sure that all the crowds get home safely. Today has been quite a long shift, but I wouldn't have missed it for the world.”