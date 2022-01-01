David Beckham pens farewell tribute to the Queen

David Beckham shared a heartfelt tribute to Queen Elizabeth II following her state funeral on Monday.



The Queen was laid to rest in a service that started at Westminster Abbey in the morning, and saw her body then travel to Windsor for her committal service before being interred in the Royal Vault in the grounds of Windsor Castle during a private ceremony only attended by her family.



Beckham, who queued for 13 hours to see the Queen lying in state last week, posted a stunning photo of Her Majesty's coffin draped in the Royal Standard being pulled by members of the Royal Navy during the funeral procession.



The staunch royalist summed up his feelings in the accompanying caption.



"Our Queen is home.. Today we said a final farewell to Her Majesty The Queen," the 47-year-old began. "This week the world has mourned the loss of a unique , inspirational & caring leader. People from all walks of life came together in their thousands to show gratitude for our beloved Queen. Alongside the incredible ceremony and tradition we have watched a loving family grieve for a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother with dignity and dedication. Her legacy of service and devotion to duty will endure…Long live the King.. (Union Jack flag)."



The Queen passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September.