Paris Hilton distraught after pet dog goes missing in Beverly Hills

Paris Hilton's beloved pet dog Diamond Baby has gone missing.

The reality TV star took to Instagram on Monday to share that her chihuahua disappeared from her Beverly Hills home last Wednesday while she was at a photoshoot.

"This is so incredibly hard for me to post because I've been at a loss of words. Diamond Baby @HiltonPets has been missing since last Wednesday. I was at a photoshoot and we're moving houses and one of the movers must have left a door open," she wrote alongside a slideshow of images of the dog. "My family and friends have been helping me search high and low throughout my entire neighbourhood and have gone door to door but we still haven't found her."

Paris went on to note that she has hired a pet detective, a dog whisperer, and a pet psychic, but hasn't had any luck. She is now looking into a dog-finding drone.

In the meantime, the entrepreneur begged fans to get in touch with her team at finddiamondbaby@gmail.com if they have spotted Diamond Baby or have information in regards to the dog's whereabouts.

"There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked," the 41-year-old continued. "Anyone who has ever loved a pet and lost a pet will understand this pain that I'm feeling - My heart is broken. I have been in tears, so sad and depressed. I feel like part of me is missing and nothing is the same without her here. Diamond Baby is my everything, truly like a daughter to me. We were inseparable, she was my best friend and always by my side. I've been scared to put out an APB to the public for her because people can be cruel and I worry about her safety but I'm desperate and the more time that passes, the farther away I feel from the chances are of me getting her back."