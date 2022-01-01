Jennifer Coolidge was hospitalised after reaction to spray tan for The White Lotus

Jennifer Coolidge's spray tan for The White Lotus sent her to the emergency room.

While speaking to Allure for a new interview, the Legally Blonde actress recalled how she suffered a bad reaction to the fake tan she used prior to travelling to Hawaii, where season one of the HBO series was shot.

"For The White Lotus, I didn't want to look like a big, white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I got a spray tan," Jennifer began. "I got on the plane, and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the flight, I had to go to the emergency room."

Jennifer shared that her reaction to the spray tan surprised her.

"I was never someone who cared very much about ingredients," she explained. "Then, I'd say the last five or six years, I started getting allergic. My eyes would always be tearing up, but it never occurred to me that it was my make-up."

After the incident, the show's production team changed the make-up products they used on Jennifer.

"I think we ended up using regular make-up," the star continued. "The minute we stopped filming, I would shower. I have such a quick reaction to stuff."

Jennifer even mentioned her newfound sensitivity at the 2022 Emmy Awards while accepting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie.

During her acceptance speech, she said, "I took a lavender bath tonight right before the show, and it made me swell up inside my dress... But anyway, this is so thrilling."