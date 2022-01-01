Margot Robbie recalls how police officer forced David O. Russell to wrap Amsterdam shoot

Margot Robbie has recalled how a police officer pleaded with David O. Russell to wrap up the final day of shooting on his new film Amsterdam.

During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night, the Australian actress recounted how the director and lead actor Christian Bale had become so absorbed in filming one of the last scenes of the project in Pasadena, California that police officers were forced to step in.

"(David) doesn't want to stop and he could go forever, and so could Christian Bale. They're both so dedicated to this film and their craft that David never called cut on this film. So, technically we didn't ever really stop," she said. "It was the last day of shooting and Christian was saying his dialogue and David's there and he's directing... but the permit was up. We were in Pasadena and the time was up and we were meant to clear out. But we wouldn't. The producers are freaking out and David's still going, Christian's still acting."

Eventually, an officer from the local police department stepped in.

"I could see this policewoman being like, 'What is the word people use in the film business to make everything stop?' She was like, 'Enough! Stop!' and then she was like, 'Wrap! Everyone's wrapped,'" Margot remembered. "Everyone heard the word 'wrap' and put down the equipment and started packing up. And I was like, 'Wow, a policewoman from Pasadena just wrapped this film.'"

While little is known about the plot of Amsterdam, the star called it an "epic comedic thriller" and "very funny".

Amsterdam, also featuring John David Washington, Chris Rock, and Anya Taylor-Joy, is set to open in U.S. cinemas on 7 October.