Jon Hamm 'very much' in love with girlfriend

Jon Hamm is "very much" in love with his girlfriend Anna Osceola.

During an appearance on The Howard Stern Show on Monday, host Howard asked the Mad Men actor whether he was "in love" with his partner.

"I, very much so, am," he replied. "Yes. Isn't that sweet?"

In addition, Jon shared that he is even contemplating marriage for the first time.

"It's only been in the last couple of years of me kind of sitting down and really thinking about it... that's made the relationship that I'm in now even more meaningful and opened up the possibility of things like being married, having kids, defining a new version of happiness, life, wellness," the 51-year-old continued. "All that stuff that sounds hokey and whatever but it's real and... it's what I'm working for."

Previously, the star was in a long-term relationship with actress/screenwriter Jennifer Westfeldt between 1997 and 2015.

Jon is currently promoting his new comedy movie, Confess, Fletch.