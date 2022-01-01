Tyler Perry recalls helping Duke and Duchess of Sussex during 'difficult' time

Tyler Perry has opened up about helping Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex when they were going through a "difficult time".

During an appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna on Wednesday morning, the actor/filmmaker was asked about how he offered the couple his home in Los Angeles as a place for them to stay after they stepped back as senior members of the British royal family in early 2020.

"It was a very difficult time for them. What I know about the two of them, that I wish the world knew, (is) how much they love - these two people love each other," he said. "They found each other - out of all these odds against them finding each other, they found each other. The love they have is really, really moving, and I just wanted to do anything I could to support them."

Tyler went on to gush about Harry and Meghan's love story.

"If I don't have that, what she and Harry have, I don't want it - that's really amazing," the 53-year-old smiled.

In an interview for The Cut published last month, Meghan revealed that she had never met Tyler in person before he welcomed herself, her husband, and their young son Archie to stay at his Beverly Hills estate.

"Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you," the 41-year-old reflected.

The pair later purchased a property in Santa Barbara.

On Monday, Harry and Meghan attended the funeral of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, in London. The monarch passed away at the age of 96 on 8 September.