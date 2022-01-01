Ana de Armas voices concern over nude Blonde scenes going 'viral'

Ana de Armas finds it hard to think about her nude scenes in Blonde eventually going "viral".

The Cuban actress portrays Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming psychological drama, inspired by the 2000 novel of the same name by Joyce Carol Oates.

Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film will be the first NC-17-rated movie to be released via a streaming service when it launches on Netflix on 28 September.

Accordingly, Ana is already anxious about the prospect of viewers taking snapshots of her in the project and circulating them on the Internet.

"I know what's going to go viral and it's disgusting," she told Variety. "It's upsetting just to think about it. I can't control it; you can't really control what they do and how they take things out of context. I don't think it gave me second thoughts; it just gave me a bad taste to think about the future of those clips."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ana reflected on how she pushed herself as a performer during the process of making Blonde.

"I did things in this movie I would have never done for anyone else, ever. I did it for her, and I did it for Andrew," the 34-year-old added.

Blonde, which premiered at the Venice International Film Festival earlier this month, also stars Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale, and Xavier Samuel.