Adam Sandler tries not to get 'too shook up' by negative film feedback

Adam Sandler tries not to get "too shook up" by negative comments about his movies.



The 56-year-old star wishes some of his close pals and family who star alongside him in films didn't have to read some of the reviews about the motion pictures, but he doesn't get too worried about bleak feedback.



Asked if some critic comments can sting, he said: "Sometimes. Mostly because I invite all these amazing people I care about to make movies with me, and I wish they didn’t have to read s*** about whatever we’ve made.



"But I don’t get too shook up."



But Sandler always remembers his father advising him that not everyone will "like him" and he will "fail" at times during life, but his dad insisted he needs the bad times to appreciate happiness.



He added to AARP: "I always remember something my father said. He was a tough b******.



"He went through ups and downs in his life, like not having work for a year or two and not telling us.



"I recall one time that something didn’t go right for me. I bombed onstage or didn’t get an audition. I was upset and probably embarrassed. And he said, 'Adam, you can’t always be happy. People aren’t always going to like you. You’re going to fail.'



"I said, 'But I just want to be happy, man. I don’t want all that other crap.' He said, 'You won’t actually know you’re happy if you don’t feel that other stuff.' "



Sandler is to star with his wife Jackie Sandler, 47, and their daughters Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13, in Netflix film 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!', an adaptation of Fiona Rosenbloom's YA novel of the same name.



The movie will also see Sandler reunite with this 'Uncut Gems' co-star Idina Menzel.