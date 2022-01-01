Original Beverly Hills Cop stars return for new film

A number of original 'Beverly Hills Cop' cast members are returning for the new sequel.

Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser and Bronson Pinchot have signed up to reunite with Eddie Murphy in 'Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley', the long-awaited fourth movie in the action comedy series.

Reinhold and Ashton are reprising their roles as police officers Billy Rosewood and John Taggart – the sidekick cops to Murphy's Axel Foley.

Reiser starred as Foley's Detroit cop partner Jeffrey Friedman in the first two films and Pinchot was the sassy art gallery salesman Serge.

Mark Molloy is directing the film from a screenplay by Will Beall. Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah had been on board but left the project to direct the shelved 'Batgirl' flick.

The new 'Beverly Hills Cop' picture will be released on Netflix with Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Melissa Reid producing with Murphy for Jerry Bruckheimer Films.

The original movie was released in 1984 and saw Eddie star as a Detroit police officer who goes to Beverly Hills to solve the murder of his best friend. Sequels followed in 1987 and 1994.

The storyline for the new film has not been disclosed but the movie has started production. Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige are both set to appear in the project.

Eddie had previously suggested that he would only return to the 'Beverly Hills Cop' franchise if the script was right.

The 61-year-old star said: "They've been trying to make another 'Beverly Hills Cop' for 15 years now.

"Right now, Netflix has it, and they're trying to develop a script. That's what we're supposed to be doing next. But, I'm not doing nothing until the script is right."