Khloé Kardashian offers first glimpse of baby son

Khloé Kardashian has offered fans the first glimpse of her baby son.

In early July, the reality TV star confirmed she was expecting a child with her former boyfriend Tristan Thompson via surrogate, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True.

Khloé has not yet shared the name of her little boy, but in the first episode of season two of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, she is seen cradling the infant in a hospital bed shortly after his birth on 28 July.

"I am so grateful. It's such a beautiful gift that we're able to have," she said in a confessional of meeting her son.

Khloé then referred to the impact of Tristan's cheating scandal. The basketball star confirmed in January that he had welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December 2021, and issued a public apology to his former partner.

"Ever since December, it's been this dark cloud looming over me. Every single day, I've been feeling depressed and sad, and now that my son is here, I get to move on, and I get to enjoy," she continued. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma and put it behind me. Now, I finally get to start the healing process. Now, I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out. This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive, and happy and beautiful."

As a result of Covid-19 restrictions, only Khloé and her sister Kim - who filmed the delivery - were able to be in the room during the birth. However, footage showed her video calling Tristan and True to introduce them to the baby.

Elsewhere in the clip, Khloé noted that she is determined to remain positive in light of the drama.

"There is something I am ready to talk about. Tristan and I are having another baby and it's supposed to be a really exciting time, but it's just a different experience," the 38-year-old shared. "This has been a difficult time in my life, but it's the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."