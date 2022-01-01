Khloé Kardashian was 'bamboozled' by Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal

Khloé Kardashian was "very angry" and "bamboozled" over Tristan Thompson's most recent cheating scandal.

The reality TV personality and basketball star have long had a rocky relationship, and seemingly parted ways for good at the beginning of the year when it was revealed that Tristan had welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December.

In early July, Khloé confirmed she was expecting a child with Tristan via surrogate, with the little boy born on 28 July, but during a discussion on The Kardashians on Thursday, the star revealed that the embryos were transferred to the gestational carrier just "days before" she found out about Tristan's "situation".

"It's just so close, I wouldn't want anyone to think I did this after the fact," she explained in a confessional. "Why would I wanna have a baby with someone who's having a baby with somebody else? Obviously, it's just really private and I just don't want this to get out right now, 'cause I want to protect my mental wellbeing as well as the surrogate's and all of that. It's just been a lot to go through all at the same time."

Khloé also admitted that she was "very angry" and was "bamboozled" after finding out that Tristan cheated on her again, since he likely knew he was having a child with Maralee at the time of the embryo transfer.

"All I know is I was being encouraged to do it by a certain date," the 38-year-old continued. "In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born, and especially getting the paperwork in that we saw. He found out July 2, so he did know... This is the strangest, most f**ked up situation."

Elsewhere in the episode, Khloé was seen cradling her little boy in a hospital bed and offering fans the first glimpse of his face.

The Good American creator and Tristan are also parents to four-year-old daughter True, while the sportsman shares five-year-old son Prince with ex-partner Jordan Craig.

In the lead-up to the birth of True in April 2018, Tristan was hit with allegations that he had been cheating on the entrepreneur while she was pregnant. In addition, the star and Tristan split after it was reported that he had allegedly cheated on her with Jordyn Woods, but they rekindled their romance during the Covid-19 pandemic.