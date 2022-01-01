Charlize Theron 'out of practice' when it comes to dating

Charlize Theron isn't ready to get back into the dating scene just yet.

During an interview for the October 2022 issue of Harper's Bazaar, the Long Shot actress revealed that she briefly contemplated a relationship during the Covid-19 pandemic, but after some reflection, decided she wasn't ready.

"During Covid, somebody was interested in doing this thing with me," Charlize shared. "It was just a deep dive into a relationship. And I was just like, 'I don't know if I wanna...' I just feel so out of practice."

Charlize is currently single and focused on raising her adopted daughters, August and Jackson.

And the star hopes she is setting a good example for her children.

"I think that's more important than fame or anything like that," the 47-year-old added. "I saw my mom work hard, and I remember just my whole life thinking, nothing is going to get handed. You have to work harder than anybody else in the room."