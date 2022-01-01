Drew Barrymore jokes about remaining abstinent for 'years'

Drew Barrymore has joked she can go for "years" without getting intimate.

For the Drew's News segment of The Drew Barrymore Show that aired on Tuesday, the TV host and guest Ross Mathews discussed Andrew Garfield's recent revelation that he remained celibate for six months while preparing for his role in the 2016 film Silence.

"Well, I get abstaining from sex - I did that my entire 20s," joked Ross, according to Decider. Drew then commented: "I was like, 'What's wrong with me that six months doesn't seem like a very long time?' I was like, 'Yeah, so?'"

Ross continued, "I mean, we buried the lede there. That's the headline: 'Drew can go six months, no big deal,'" to which the 47-year-old added: "Oh, years."

Drew, who has been married three times, is currently believed to be single. She shares two daughters, Olive, nine, and Frankie, eight, with her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

In an interview for the WTF with Marc Maron podcast that aired in August, Andrew recalled how he "starved" himself of food and sex in the lead-up to playing a 17th-century Jesuit priest onscreen.

"I did a bunch of spiritual practices every day, I created new rituals, I was celibate for six months and I was fasting a lot," he explained. "It was very cool, man. I had some pretty wild, trippy experiences from starving myself of sex and food at that time."