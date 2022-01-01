Don't Worry Darling crew dismiss Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde 'screaming match' story

Crew members on Don’t Worry Darling have publicly dismissed claims of a "screaming match" between actress Florence Pugh and director Olivia Wilde.

After an unnamed source revealed to Vulture that Olivia and her lead actress were feuding and had screaming matches on set, crew members for the film released a joint statement refuting the claim.

In Vulture’s 23 September report, the outlet wrote that an “inside source” saw Olivia and her boyfriend Harry Styles, who stars in the movie as Florence's husband, “just disappear” together while working. The source speculated that Florence was upset with Olivia’s “frequent, unexplained absences”.

In a joint statement sent to People, 40 members of the film’s crew and production team dismissed this speculation.

“As a crew, we’ve avoided addressing the absurd gossip surrounding the movie we’re so proud of, but feel the need to correct the anonymous ‘sources’ quoted in a recent article,” the statement read. “Any allegations about unprofessional behaviour on the set of Don’t Worry Darling are completely false.”

The crew called Wilde “an incredible leader and director who was present with and involved in every aspect of production” and said she “ran this set with class and respect for everyone involved”.

“There was never a screaming match between our director and anyone, let alone a member of our cast," they stated.

“We are happy to put our names on this, as real people who worked on the film, and who have witnessed and benefitted from the collaborative and safe space Olivia creates as a director and leader.”

Column inches for Olivia's latest directorial effort have been hijacked by stories of on-set feuds, with Florence missing from most promo duties.