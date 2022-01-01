John Williams and Bob Iger awarded honorary knighthoods by late Queen Elizabeth II

Composer John Williams and former Disney CEO Bob Iger received honorary knighthoods by the late Queen Elizabeth II.



The pair were among the last to be honoured with before Queen Elizabeth II died. The monarch passed away on 8 September aged 96.



The Hollywood moguls both received the title of KBE, also known as Knight Commander of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Williams was honoured for his contributions to film music, while Iger’s award recognised his part in US-UK relations.



Iger remembered the Queen of England’s “extraordinary life and service” in a statement.



“It is truly special and one of the great honours of my life to have the honorary Knight of the British Empire conferred on me by her before she passed,” he said of the award. “Our two nations share a strong bond, which I have seen up close over many years through my deep personal and professional connections to the United Kingdom. I have great affection for the people of the U.K., and have always appreciated and been inspired by their extraordinary contributions, particularly in the creative arts.”