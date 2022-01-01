Khloé Kardashian 'scared to go online' after The Kardashians season 2 premiere

Khloé Kardashian has recalled her nerves about fan reactions to the second season of The Kardashians.

The reality TV star thanked fans on Twitter for their support following the premiere of The Kardashians season 2.

The season’s first episode focused on the birth of Khloé’s baby son, whom she welcomed via surrogate and shares with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Khloé and Tristan’s second child together was born after Tristan’s paternity scandal, wherein he was found to be expecting a baby with Maralee Nichols.

“I love you!" she wrote. "I’m so consumed with overwhelming emotions from reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode. I have to be honest I was scared to go online but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everybody was. I decided to take a look for myself.”

In a second tweet, she added: “As hesitant as I was to look, I’m so grateful that I did! I’ve never seen so much love, kindness and empathy in a really long time on social media.

“Thank you all for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.”

The Good American founder thanked individual fans by quote-tweeting kindly-worded reviews of the episode.

“Thank you for taking your time to watch regardless of what your feelings are towards me. I value and appreciate you all,” she wrapped up her statement.