The Halloween Ends Experience comes to London in October

The Halloween Ends Experience is set to open in London on Saturday (01.10.22).

The thrilling, one-of-a-kind maze has been created in the heart of London's West End, and it will give fans of the iconic film franchise the opportunity to confront one of movie's most infamous characters.

Jamie Lee Curtis - who stars as Laurie Strode in the franchise - said: "I have exciting news for all 'Halloween' fans in the UK. To celebrate the launch of 'Halloween Ends' hitting UK cinemas on the 14th of October, I, Jamie Lee Curtis, am giving you the dubious pleasure ... of setting foot inside my house.

"The Halloween Ends Experience will open the doors to a recreation of Laurie's house from the movie, so you too can experience the chills and thrills of being hunted by Michael Myers himself - and I can finally get him off my back!"

The Hollywood star added: "I hope for your sake that Michael doesn't show up!"

The spooky experience will be brought to life with the help of magicians, sound and lighting experts, while immersive actors have teamed up with 'Halloween Ends' filmmakers to create a fright-filled day out.

The Halloween Ends Experience will open its doors to the public in Piccadilly Circus for two days, on October 1 and October 2.

The experience has been created to mark the cinematic release of 'Halloween Ends', which is released in the UK on October 14.

The 20-minute experience is available to people aged 18 and over. And if you wish to book your tickets, then visit www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/the-halloween-ends-experience-tickets.

Tickets are free but there's limited availability. Fans of the long-running film franchise are therefore encouraged to move quickly in order to avoid disappointment.