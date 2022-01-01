Gwyneth Paltrow jokes winning an Oscar messed up her mind

Gwyneth Paltrow has joked that winning the Oscar for Best Actress at the age of 26 messed up her mind.



During an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning to mark her upcoming 50th birthday, the Avengers actress was asked what winning an Academy Award for Shakespeare in Love in 1999 did to her psyche.



"It f**ked it up," she laughed.



When asked to elaborate, Gwyneth explained, "I think to reach that kind of pinnacle at that age and have that much scrutiny and attention and it's like no matter what you do after that, you can't really win, right? It's like you have a few years of like, nothing's going to live up to that. It's just a lot to hold."



The entrepreneur also noted that "it's crazy" she was only 26 when she won the accolade because she felt "like a full adult" at the time.



In the wide-ranging interview, Gwyneth also spoke about her Goop wellness brand, her two children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, and her co-parenting relationship with their father and her ex-husband, Coldplay's Chris Martin.



"He's completely my family, and I love him. He would do anything for me, I would do anything for him, we would do anything for our kids. We really did commit to wanting our children to be as unscathed by the divorce as possible," she gushed.



Apple has recently started at college. And while Gwyneth did not reveal the university she's attending, she admitted her daughter leaving home "feels almost as profound as giving birth".



Gwyneth, who is now married to TV producer Brad Falchuk, will celebrate her 50th on Tuesday.