Sharon Osbourne calls her firing from The Talk 'unfair'

Sharon Osbourne has called her dismissal from U.S. TV show The Talk "unfair".

During an appearance on Fox & Friends Weekend on Sunday, the former The Talk host recounted being fired from the CBS daytime show in March 2021. Sharon came under fire for defending her friend Piers Morgan over his criticism of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, and getting into a heated, emotional discussion about racism with her co-host Sheryl Underwood.

In Sharon's new interview, she addressed her firing, saying, "I've worked in this industry for 50 years, actually, 55... I didn't want that to be the end of my career, and I thought it was unfair."

She also defended Piers for a second time, seemingly recalling Sheryl labelling her comments about the Duchess of Sussex as racist.

"(Piers) is not racist. I'm not racist," Sharon insisted. "But because he said something about somebody who is mixed race, is that the right word? He's deemed racist and that's not fair."

When asked if she thought the discussion about Piers was an "ambush", Sharon responded, "Of course it was. Why would you advertise that we're talking about this, that and the other and suddenly it's 20 minutes of me?"

Sharon's new docuseries, To Hell And Back, further details her exit from The Talk. It debuted on Fox Nation in the U.S. on Monday.