Simu Liu reveals he is 'going through a breakup'

Simu Liu has revealed he is "going through a breakup", two months after making his red carpet debut with actress Jade Bender.



The Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings star made the revelation at the Dreamforce technology conference in San Francisco last week when he was asked about his mental health.



"I experienced moments where I'm living my dream and it didn't quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself," he replied, reports People. "I'm also going through a breakup. That's probably also contributing to it but that's okay, I'll be okay."



The actor did not disclose the name of the partner he was splitting from, according to SFGate.



Simu and Jade made their red carpet as a couple at the 2022 ESPY Awards on 20 July and also attended the Los Angeles premiere of Bullet Train together in August.



During the Dreamforce discussion, Simu was asked about an Instagram post he shared earlier this month in which he spoke about his mental health journey. In the post, he marked the first anniversary of Shang-Chi's release and reflected on how his newfound stardom affected him mentally.



"I was suddenly catapulted into a stratosphere I had no business being in, and was woefully unprepared to deal with the mental ramifications of a life lived in public," he wrote in the caption. "I felt like I was riding the hell out of the learning curve, crushing all my talk show appearances and interviews, but I was also neglecting to spend the necessary time to check in with myself and prioritize my mental health.



"So today on the anniversary of the release of Shang-Chi I'm especially excited because I'm in therapy and prioritizing my health. I'm healing and well on my way to becoming something more than a superhero; I'm on my way to becoming a good and decent man."