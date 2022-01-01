Hannah Gadsby signs comedy deal with Netflix

Hannah Gadsby has signed a new multi-title deal with Netflix that includes two specials.



The Australian comedian's contract involves one solo stand-up special, Body of Work, and one multi-comic special which she will produce and host.



Body of Work will be recorded at the Sydney Opera House this week and is set to premiere on the streaming service in 2023.



The special focuses on romance and Hannah's recent marriage to producer Jenney Shamash.



Her upcoming multi-comic special will be recorded in London next year, though no comedians have yet been confirmed for it.



In a statement, Hannah said this special "will be a chance for the world to hear these voices for the first, but definitely not the last, time".



"In an effort to further open a door that I had to fight to get through myself, I will curate and host a line-up show on Netflix featuring six new, gender-diverse comedians. In a notoriously transphobic industry, I am looking to broaden the scope of opportunities for genderqueer performers from around the globe, as well as expand the diversity of offerings to audiences on one of comedy's biggest platforms," the 44-year-old continued. "Coupled with a mentorship initiative for these up-and-coming comics, the programme aims to foster the professional development of a demographic that is still struggling to have their voices heard."



The news comes after Hannah blasted Netflix boss Ted Sarandos for name-checking her in an internal memo last October after he defended Dave Chappelle's controversial The Closer stand-up special, which was condemned for including jokes about the transgender community.



At the time, she labelled the streamer to be an "amoral algorithm cult".