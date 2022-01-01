Hailey Bieber to address claim she 'stole' Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez

Hailey Bieber is to address the claim that she "stole" Justin Bieber from Selena Gomez in an upcoming interview.



The Canadian popstar had an on-again, off-again relationship with Gomez, 30, between December 2010 and March 2018, with him also briefly dating Hailey, 25, in late 2015.



Justin, 28, and Hailey got back together in June 2018 and wed five months later, and in an upcoming discussion for the Call Her Daddy podcast, the model/entrepreneur is to offer the "truth" on the subject.



"This is so crazy, I've literally never talked about this ever," she told host Alex Cooper in a teaser trailer when asked if there was any overlap between her and Selena's relationships with Justin. "A lot of the hate and perpetuation comes from like, 'Oh you stole him.' It's about people knowing the truth, because there's a truth."



Hailey's episode of Call Her Daddy is set to drop on Wednesday.



And in an Instagram post, Alex promised that her guest speaks very candidly.



"WEDNESDAY. Hailey Bieber joins Call Her Daddy. For the first time ever, @haileybieber opens up about the public-generated controversy between her and her husband's ex. Hailey makes it clear she wants to discuss this one time and one time only...on Call Her Daddy," she posted.