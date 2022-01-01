Constance Wu opens up about sexual assault experience

Constance Wu detailed her experience with sexual assault in her upcoming essay collection.

The book, titled Making A Scene, is set for release on 4 October. Constance, 40, shared an excerpt with Vanity Fair, which the outlet published on Monday.

In the snippet, the Crazy Rich Asians actress recounted being raped by an “aspiring novelist” named Ty early in her career. Constance and Ty became physically intimate on their second date when Ty ignored Constance’s requests to stop.

“I felt a twinge of warning in my gut, but I ignored it - he didn’t look threatening or shady in any way, and if you had been there, you would have agreed,” the actress wrote. “Some people might say that I should have fought back against Ty.

“But if I could go back in time, I wouldn’t change how I reacted that night. Because when I think about the girl I was back then, I understand what she was going through.”

Constance wrote that her younger self was not ready to expose the rapist, saying: “She wasn’t yet ready to bear the insults and derision that follow when women make scenes… And I wouldn’t make her do something before she was ready.”

Flashing forward to after Crazy Rich Asians’ release in 2018, the star recalled reliving the experience in her memory.

“I’d just woken up from a nap when the realization hit me like a flood,” she remembered. “Ty raped me. He raped me, and I hadn’t done anything about it.”