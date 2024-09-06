Hugh Jackman to reprise Wolverine role in Deadpool 3

Hugh Jackman will reprise his role as Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3'.

Ryan Reynolds, who plays the titular superhero in the film franchise, has confirmed the 53-year-old star will be in the upcoming movie, which has an official release date of September 6th, 2024.

Speaking in a Twitter video, Reynolds said: "Hey everyone, we’re extremely sad to have missed D23 [Expo], but we’ve been working very hard on the next ‘Deadpool’ film for a good long while now.

"I’ve had to really search my soul on this one. His first appearance in the MCU obviously needs to feel special. We need to stay true to the character, find new depth, motivation, meaning.

"Every ‘Deadpool’ needs to stand out and stand apart. It’s been an incredible challenge that has forced me to reach down deep inside. And I ... I have nothing. Yeah, just completely empty up here. And terrifying. But we did have one idea."

Jackman then walked through the room in the background of the video, and Reynolds asked: "Hey, Hugh, you want to play Wolverine one more time?"

He replied: "Yeah, sure, Ryan."

The video plays out with Whitney Houston’s 'I Will Always Love You' track, which was subtitled: "I will always love Hugh."

The film's official release date, September 6th, 2024, then flashed up on screen.

Jackman previously admitted his close pal Reynolds had been trying to convince him to reprise the role of Wolverine for a crossover with 'Deadpool' - but he had yet to be swayed then.

Speaking in 2018, he said: "If [Ryan] has his way, it's literally every day. I answer every fourth day because it would be embarrassing if I never answered him."