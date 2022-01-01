Norman Reedus honoured with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Norman Reedus was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Tuesday.

The Walking Dead actor unveiled the 2,734th star outside of the Hollywood Toys & Costumes store at 6600 Hollywood Boulevard in front of an audience featuring his mother Marianne, actress partner Diane Kruger and his son Mingus.

He was honoured with speeches by his good friend Greg Nicotero, executive producer and director of The Walking Dead, and his former co-star and pal Jon Bernthal.

In his speech, Norman admitted he "did not see this coming ever" and went on to thank his family.

"My mom is here. Thank you for putting up with me for all these years. I know it wasn’t easy," he said. "Then passing that baton, Diane. I love you so much. Thank you for giving me a beautiful family, a home environment that is so joyous and fun every day. Thank you for that, I love you. And Nova, oh my God, you gave me Nova."

Addressing Mingus, 22, Norman added, "You've always made me most proud. You're the proudest thing I've ever done and it means a lot to me that you came here."

Norman shares Mingus with his ex-girlfriend, supermodel Helena Christensen. He began dating Diane in 2016 and they welcomed Nova in November 2018.

The final season of The Walking Dead resumes on Sunday.