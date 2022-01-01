Thora Birch 'dismayed' to be left out of Hocus Pocus 2

Thora Birch has revealed why she wasn’t included in the cast of Hocus Pocus 2.

Thora played eight-year-old Dani Dennison in the original 1993 movie. In the story, Dani was one of the Salem, Massachusetts kids to get caught up in the resurrection of the Sanderson sisters (played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker).

Nearly 30 years later, Bette, Kathy, and Sarah are reprising their roles for a sequel about the three witches. Doug Jones will also return as a zombie.

Original stars Omri Katz and Vinessa Shaw also haven't returned.

“I was just a little dismayed I wasn’t able to make it," Thora explained of her absence to ET Canada. ”I was working on something else when they were filming. I was definitely going to be there on set with the girls.”

She continued: “I can’t wait to see what they do with it. I know they’re taking a completely different, fresh approach, so I’m excited.”

Though Thora, 40, is not in the Hocus Pocus 2 cast, she will be involved in the original movie’s 30th anniversary.

She said of the upcoming celebrations, “I’m still recovering from the 20-year anniversary of Hocus Pocus. I’m sure that this one will be even more extra.”

Hocus Pocus 2 is set for release on 30 September.