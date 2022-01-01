Hailey Bieber understands backlash over engagement to Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber understands why some people were outraged when she got engaged to Justin Bieber in 2018.

The 25-year-old model initially dated the Canadian popstar between December 2015 and January 2016 and they rekindled their romance in June 2018 before getting engaged the following month.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Hailey told host Alex Cooper that she understands the uproar because they were really young at the time and it happened very quickly.

"First of all, I think the one thing is that we're both really young," she explained when asked why people were mad. "That's for starters, which I totally understand. When we got engaged I was 21 and he was 24. I personally thought I was never going to get married that young.

"I think the timing was obviously very rapid and very fast, which now, being four years past that, looking back on it, I totally get it. I'm like, yeah, that seemed really drastic and really crazy... (But) it felt correct for the two of us at the time and clearly, we were right, because here we are four years later."

Hailey also acknowledged that "the timeline" of Justin's relationships with her and Selena Gomez also raised eyebrows.

He split up with his on-off girlfriend Selena for good in March 2018.

Accordingly, Hailey insisted there was no crossover between the two.

"The only people that really know the truth of the situation and what the timeline really was and how it happened and how it went down are me and him," she stated. "Perception is a really tricky thing because when you're watching something from the outside you can see it one way when it might not really be the reality of what happened behind closed doors.

"There's a lot that I can understand why people were so like, 'What is going on? This seems crazy.'"

Hailey and Justin got married several months after their engagement in 2018.