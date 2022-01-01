Hailey Bieber confirms she's spoken to Selena Gomez since marrying Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has revealed she's spoken to Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez since they got married in 2018.



The Sorry hitmaker dated the singer/actress on and off between 2010 and March 2018. During one of their breaks, he had a brief fling with Hailey, whom he rekindled his relationship with in June 2018. They went on to get engaged and married later that year.



During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, the 25-year-old model insisted there is "no drama personally" between her and Selena and they have spoken since her marriage to Justin.



"That's why I'm like, it's all respect, it's all love," Hailey shared. "That's also why I feel like if everybody on our side knows what happened and we're good and we could walk away from it with clarity and respect, then, like, that's fine."



Hailey added that their conversation "brought me a lot of peace" and the trio "know what happened", as Selena and Justin had closed their chapter for good before she got together with her now-husband.



Host Alex Cooper also questioned if Justin or anyone on their team had ever asked Selena to urge her fans to stop bullying Hailey and sending her hate online.



The Rhode founder insisted that Selena "knows it wouldn't fix anything" and she would never expect her to do that.



"She doesn't owe me anything. Neither of us owes anybody anything except respect. I respect her a lot. There's no expectations. If that was something she felt was necessary that would be amazing, but I respect her, there's no drama personally," she stated.



Concluding the discussion about her relationship timeline, Hailey said, "You're never going to be able to correct every narrative and there's gonna be new ones that come. It's never gonna end and that's why I get to the point - that's why I didn't speak about a lot of this stuff... There'll probably be something new from this interview."