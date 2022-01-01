Pregnant Kelly Osbourne defends choice not to breastfeed

Pregnant Kelly Osbourne has defended her decision not to breastfeed her baby.



In May, the reality TV star announced that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson were expecting their first child together.



But while Kelly is still pregnant, during an appearance on the Red Table Talk episode that aired on Wednesday, she revealed that she has made the call to bottle feed her impending arrival as she needs to stay on medication not compatible with breastfeeding.



"I have chosen to stay on my medication instead of breastfeeding and the judgment that I have received from my friends and also extended family (is wild)," she stated.



Kelly noted that people have warned her that she will "miss out on that bonding period," but she has accepted that it is much more important to maintain her wellbeing at this time in her life.



"I'm like, 'Don't you think I know that?'" the 37-year-old asked. "What kind of mother am I gonna be if I start going backwards, if I start being self-destructive? It has to be what's best for me, what's gonna be the best for my baby. If I don't do that, what kind of a mother am I going to be?"



Kelly has previously struggled with, and sought help for, alcoholism, drugs, depression and anxiety.



Elsewhere, Kelly described pregnancy as the "roughest" and "wildest" experience, and praised her parents, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, for their support.



"I feel very blessed. My parents have been so incredible, I feel forever indebted to them," she smiled.