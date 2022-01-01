Seth Rogen producing Figment movie about Disney's Epcot mascot

Seth Rogen is producing a film based on Disney's purple dragon mascot of Epcot's Imagination Pavilion.

The Disney theme park favourite Figment - who was created in 1983 by Walt Disney Imagineers Tony Baxter, Steve Kirk and others - has featured in the 'Journey Into Imagination' attraction since its launch and is meant to be a physical manifestation of imagination.

As reported by Deadline, Rogen's Point Grey will produce with 'Detective Pikachu' writers Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit penning the script.

Despite being a relatively obscure character, Figment's passionate fanbase means a number of attempts to remove 'Journey Into Imagination' - or at least reduce his presence - have fallen flat.

Currently, he's the star of the current version of the ride, which has been retitled 'Journey Into Imagination with Figment'.

The attracted sees the dragon guide park visitors on a tour of the five senses, helping people understand the impact everything has on your imagination.

As it stands, there are no plot details or casting updates.

Despite the upcoming movie serving as his first leading role, the character has made cameo appearances in the past.

In 2019, he appeared in 'Toy Story 4', four years after being spotted in 'Inside Out'.

Rogen and his Point Grey partners James Weaver and Evan Goldberg have been busy lately, working on the likes of TV shows 'Pam and Tommy' and 'The Boys', plus big screen outings with 'This Is The End' and the upcoming movie 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem'.

Meanwhile, Hernandez and Samit recently teamed up on 'The Addams Family 2' and 'The Lovebirds'.