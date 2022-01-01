Khloé Kardashian declined cheating ex Tristan Thompson's proposal

Khloé Kardashian rejected a marriage proposal from her cheating ex Tristan Thompson.

Revealing the refusal on the latest episode of The Kardashians, Khloé, who shares two children with basketball star Tristan, was talking to her big sister Kim Kardashian about the paternity scandal that rocked their relationship in 2021.

In December, Maralee Nichols welcomed a love child with Tristan while he and Khloé were secretly expecting their second tot via surrogate. The former couple's son was born in July. They also share a four-year-old daughter named True.

While chatting to Kim, it was revealed that Tristan, 31, popped the question more than a year ago, but Khloé, 38, decided against it and also opted not to tell her famous family.

"I said, 'I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I wanna be proud to say I'm engaged to anyone,'" she recounted. "And that's why I said, 'I'm not comfortable accepting this right now because I'm not excited to tell my family,' and as hurtful as that probably was for him to hear, it was the truth. I'm not ever gonna accept something or give someone false hope, and I said that to him."

Kim also let slip that she knew Tristan was going to ask for her sister's hand in marriage after he called her up and went through his plan.

However, sources tell BuzzFeed that the pair - who have had an on-off relationship since 2016 - were secretly engaged after Tristan discussed marriage for a second time in February 2021.

The insider added that Khloé and Tristan were engaged until news of his paternity scandal broke in December 2021.