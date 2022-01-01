Kendall and Kylie Jenner express concern over Khloé Kardashian's weight loss

Kendall and Kylie Jenner have voiced concern over Khloé Kardashian's weight loss following her split from Tristan Thompson.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, which aired on Wednesday, Kim Kardashian recounted to Khloé how their younger siblings recently reached out to her to express how they were worried about the 38-year-old's health.

"You look very skinny," commented Kim to her sister. "I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I'm trying to out them, but they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you're really skinny. I said, 'I think she's a bit stressed.'"

When Khloé noted that she was surprised to hear that supermodel Kendall was alarmed by her sibling's wellbeing, Kim recalled how she calmed them down.

"I said, 'No guys, she's fine.' I said, 'You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I'm telling you she's fine,'" she added.

Later, Khloé insisted she was O.K. but explained how she was just dealing with a lot of emotions following her breakup with Tristan late last year.

"It's a lot but I just like to isolate and deal with things on my own," she continued. "Everyone has problems, so why would I bring it to everyone? You've just got to deal with that. Going through what I went through with Tristan was incredibly hard. The hardest part about it all is training yourself to unlove someone. This was my life for six years and we weren't just a couple, we genuinely were best friends. He was my workout buddy, we did all these things together. Learning how to undo all those things, that takes time. Just because someone does you dirty, doesn't mean you fall out of love with them instantly."

Khloé and Tristan have long had a rocky relationship, and seemingly parted ways for good when it was revealed that the sportsman had welcomed a son named Theo with fitness model Maralee Nichols in December.

Theo was conceived before the Good American founder and Tristan decided to have another baby together via surrogate, a sibling for their four-year-old daughter True.

Khloé and Tristan's second child, a little boy, was born on 28 July.