Wicked Little Letters starring Olivia Colman and Jessie Buckley begins filming

STUDIOCANAL, BLUEPRINT PICTURES, SOUTH OF THE RIVER PICTURES & FILM4 announce the start of production on WICKED LITTLE LETTERS, as a host of British stars round out a stellar cast.



BAFTA Film and Television nominee Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts, Killing Eve), BAFTA Nominee Timothy Spall (Mr Turner, Spencer, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & 2), BAFTA winner Joanna Scanlan (After Love, Notes On A Scandal), Hugh Skinner (Fleabag, W1A, Mamma Mia), BAFTA winner Malachi Kirby (Small Axe, Anansi Boys), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones trilogy, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 & 2), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts, Shrill), Eileen Atkins (The Crown), and Alisha Weir (Matilda!) join the previously announced Academy Award® and BAFTA Film and Television winner Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter, The Favourite, The Crown) and Academy Award® and BAFTA Film and Television nominee Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter, Chernobyl, Wild Rose).



The film is directed by Thea Sharrock (Me Before You, The One and Only Ivan, The Beautiful Game), with a script by British actor and writer Jonny Sweet, based on a true story.



BLUEPRINT PICTURES (Emma, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri) produce alongside SOUTH OF THE RIVER PICTURES (Landscapers) and Jo Wallett (Catherine Called Birdy, Emma). STUDIOCANAL CEO Anna Marsh, EVP Global Production Ron Halpern and SVP Global Production Joe Naftalin executive produce for STUDIOCANAL, and Daniel Battsek, Ollie Madden and Farhana Bhula executive producing for FILM4, People Person Pictures’ Jonny Sweet and Simon Bird are also on board as executive producers.



Fiery Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley) has little in common with the pious Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) aside from them being neighbours in the seaside town of Littlehampton in the 1920's. But one day, Edith and others in the town start receiving scandalous letters written with foul language as eccentric as it is obscene, and the finger of suspicion immediately falls on Rose. As Rose stands to lose her freedom and the custody of her daughter, and outrageous letters continue to blight the town, police officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) begins to suspect something is amiss. Together with a group of resourceful women, Gladys endeavours to solve the mystery, liberate Rose, and catch the real culprit…



STUDIOCANAL developed WICKED LITTLE LETTERS, is fully financing with Film4 and will release in their territories: UK, France, Germany, Australia, New Zealand and Benelux. STUDIOCANAL is handling worldwide sales.