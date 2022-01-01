Pregnant Kelly Osbourne details gestational diabetes diagnosis

Kelly Osbourne was recently diagnosed with gestational diabetes.

In May, the reality TV star announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend Sid Wilson.

However, as she entered the third trimester, Kelly faced fatigue and ankle swelling, and after consulting her doctor, was diagnosed with the condition.

"First of all, gestational diabetes is not your fault. At first, I thought it was something that I had done," she told People. "I only got diagnosed with it well into my third trimester, so it wasn't like I developed it as some people get it from the get-go when they're pregnant."

Gestational diabetes refers to high blood sugar that develops during pregnancy. Typically, it disappears after giving birth.

In light of the diagnosis, Kelly decided to overhaul her diet and cut out sugar, including fresh juices.

Soon after, she noticed a significant difference in her skin and general wellbeing.

"I've lost 10 pounds (4.5 kilograms) while pregnant. As soon as I cut the sugar out, I had a bit of a headache for a while. I'm not going to lie. It's a bit of a shock to your system," the 37-year-old continued. "Overall, my skin cleared up. I don't have to wear any make-up. My friends that haven't seen me since I started my third trimester, now that they see me, they're like, 'Whoa. What changed? Your skin is perfect.'"